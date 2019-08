SIPITANG, Aug 4 — A man was killed after a tree fell on him in Kampung Luagan here at about 4.30pm yesterday.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said the victim Hamdi Diman, 41, died at the scene.

He said a four-man rescue team was despatched to the scene and after extricating the body it was handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama