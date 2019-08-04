At town hall meet, Johor MB says sorry for Pasir Gudang pollution

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal speaks, as Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad looks on, during a press conference on the pollution in Pasir Gudang in Johor Baru June 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal apologised today for the continued pollution in its Pasir Gudang district that has jeopardised the health of locals there.

The State Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman gave his word to improve weaknesses that have caused the health crises to prolong since March, Harian Metro reported on its website today.

“Believe me as the state leader, I am always concerned and am aware of the current developments in Pasir Gudang. I will always ask about the situation through the relevant departments and ministries.

“I admit there are several things that could be improved and as head of the state government, I humbly apologise to Pasir Gudang residents and promise to repair existing weaknesses,” the Malay daily quoted Dr Sahruddin as saying during a town hall meeting at the Pasir Gudang City Stadium today.

He reminded the locals that he had been on site in Pasir Gudang daily during the first pollution wave when toxic fumes emanated from Sungai Kim Kim and saw firsthand how the effects on the local populace, especially the children.

As a result, he said the state government was better prepared to deal with the most recent air pollution in June by taking preventive measures against a bigger disaster.

Dr Sahruddin asked the residents to stop the blame game and pleaded for time to fix the pollution problem.

“This cannot be solved in the blink of an eye. It needs comprehensive planning that takes into account everyone’s interests to benefit future generations,” he was quoted as saying.

Dr Sahruddin had come under fire with detractors claiming he has been uncontactable after the latest air pollution struck in late June.

Opposition politicians added to the pressure, questioning his commitment and the delay in holding a town hall to explain the state’s measures in dealing with the health crises after one was promised in early July.