Videos of NKVE blaze circulating online are of burning diesel tanker

A screenshot of a fire truck arriving on the scene in heavy rain.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A diesel truck caught fire this morning at Kilometre-23.5 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), Selangor Fire and Rescue Services Department director Hafisham Mohd Noor Nur confirmed.

He said injuries were reported in the incident but the vehicle was almost completely destroyed.

“The fire involved a one tonne diesel lorry carrying unknown quantity in the cargo hold and 90 per cent of the vehicle was on fire, no victims were involved,” said Hafisham.

The Fire Department received a report at 11.21am and deployed a team from the Sungai Buloh Fire station.

The six-man team led by Senior Fire Superintendent II Narmizi reached the location within 10 minutes and started to bring the fire under control.

Videos and images of the fire have been circulation online.