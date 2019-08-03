PM: Building an entrepreneurial culture will lead to job creation

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits a booth at the 2018 Prime Minister’s Golden Hand Award in Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The government aims to create a culture of entrepreneurship that encourages entrepreneurs to become job creators and to provide guidance to those working in their respective industries, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said through the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030, the government hopes to instil a culture of entrepreneurship to drive this sector to contribute up to 50 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030.

“We are pushing for strategies to nurture young and budding entrepreneurs with these policies in place,” he said in his speech at the 100 Most Influential Young Entrepreneurs Award 2019 last night.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that the government is hoping to have entrepreneurs that would drive the nation forward in terms of its economy, development and growth.

He believed that it was important to create successful economic models through entrepreneurship whereby local entrepreneurs grow alongside noble values — integrity and honesty.

“These values are important if entrepreneurs wish to have sustainability and longevity in their ventures. Without these values, success becomes mechanically bereft of a soul to it.

“But do remember that being a winner is not only when we are accorded the recognition, but it is also how we feel within. And success should never get to the head,” he said.

He said young Malaysian entrepreneurs continue to prove that they can, and many already have driven innovation and economic growth, hence their ability to do so has brought about positive changes to the society.

He said the emergence of these successful and driven young entrepreneurs sustains the government’s faith in youths and the hope for the future of the Malaysian nation.

“We are currently dealing with an unprecedented pace of technological advancements and disruptions that emerge from the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Nations are dependent on their youths to keep pace and their capacity to harness these changes.

“In Malaysia, it is no different. The youths are born into these new technologies and they grew up as these technologies evolve and achieve new levels of advancement and sophistication,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said it was only natural that these youths are better equipped and capable in embracing these new and advanced technologies, not to forget it requires them to have interest, passion and alertness as well.

According to him, their adaptability and understanding of these new technologies will allow them to be innovative and creative in wanting to explore and introduce new economic opportunities and industries. — Bernama