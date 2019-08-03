Hadi: Opposition meeting with PM shows ‘healthy’ democracy

Hadi said that there was nothing wrong with the federal Opposition meeting the prime minister as they controlled four states and Pakatan Harapan was the federal government. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is engaging in a healthy democratic approach by meeting the federal Opposition, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said.

Hadi argued that there was nothing wrong with the federal Opposition meeting the prime minister as they controlled four states and Pakatan Harapan (PH) was the federal government.

“First, it is a healthy and open democratic practice by the prime minister when he met the Opposition. That is a democratic process that he is fertilising in a country that practises democracy.

“It is not extraordinary (the prime minister’s meeting with the Opposition). Just those with other agendas consider it to be extraordinary,” he was quoted as saying by local daily Berita Harian.

Hadi said Malaysia practises federalism, which means Opposition parties are entitled to engage with the federal government over the states they govern both in Parliament or directly.

He also reportedly maintained PAS’ position for Dr Mahathir to continue as prime minister until the end of PH’s five-year term, highlighting continued issues in the country such as rising costs, inflation, stagnant wages and weak foreign investment.

“That’s why we need Dr Mahathir who has many contacts compared to others who want to hold, want to demand for the prime minister position. He (Dr Mahathir) has been here long, has many contacts overseas and much experience when facing the economic crisis in the 1990s and this is very good,” he was also quoted as saying.

“Let Dr Mahathir complete his task first as prime minister. Here, he has not completed the task and (already) want to grab the position, wanting power so fast.”

In a separate report, local daily Sinar Harian reported Hadi as saying that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was not suited to be prime minister as he allegedly could not manage his own party.

“The problem is not related to the public (but) connected to the personal.

“If personal matters are debated, how to manage the public’s problem,” Hadi was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Dr Mahathir previously confirmed meeting several Opposition representatives who expressed support for him, but said there was nothing unusual about this.

He has also stressed repeatedly that he will hand over the position to Anwar albeit without setting a firm date to do so.