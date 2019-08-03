ERC holds six engagement sessions in August

Electoral Reform Committee chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman speaks at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) will hold six engagement sessions outside the Klang Valley this month to get the views of the public on the proposed improvements to the system and rules surrounding elections.

ERC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman said the engagement sessions will be held in Kota Baru, Kelantan on August 8; Ipoh, Perak (August 15); Kangar, Perlis (August 19) and Alor Setar, Kedah (August 20).

Two more sessions will be held in Sarawak, with one in Miri on August 26 and another in Kuching on August 28.

“The engagement sessions are to get the views of the public on the proposed improvements to the system and rules surrounding elections engagement sessions, and the public are encouraged to participate,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rashid said the ERC had previously held sessions earlier this year in Putrajaya, Pahang, Johor, Melaka and Negri Sembilan.

Anyone interested to participate in these sessions can contact ERC assistant chief executive Khairul Anwar Ahmad Nadzer at telephone number 03-88866365 or email to [email protected]

Abdul Rashid said the ERC was also prepared to hold discussions with any party which wants to contribute ideas and suggestions to strengthen the country’s democratic system.

The ERC which was set up by the government on August 28, 2018, had outlined 15 reformation agendas in connection to the improvements to the system and rules surrounding elections.

This includes the process and mechanism for Malaysian registered voters overseas.

“Through these engagement sessions, various problems have been identified concerning overseas voters including the postal ballot papers which arrive late, the cost of sending the postal ballot papers to Malaysia, and the status of the application for postal votes by these voters,” he said. — Bernama