Six youths arrested for robbing Rohingyas in Kuantan

KUANTAN, Aug 2 — Police have solved 13 cases of robbery against the Rohingya community here, with the arrest of six young men believed to have been involved in the crime since March.

Kuantan police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the suspects aged between 18 and 19 years old were arrested in an operation dubbed Op Samun Pintas around Bukit Setongkol, Indera Mahkota, and Cenderawasih here on July 26.

“The suspects are believed to have been active in the crime around 4am to 6am by targeting victims working at the Malaysian Fish Development Authority (LKIM) complex and a wholesale market in Kemunting here.

“They are believed to have chosen victims riding a motorcycle or walking alone or in twos, whom would be threatened to hand over their cash and mobile phones,” he told a news conference at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters here today.

Mohamad Noor said the police also seized a Perodua Myvi and three motorcycles believed to be used by the suspects for committing the crime.

He said all suspects had been remanded until August 6 to assist investigations under Section 395 of the Penal Code which is gang robbery which carries with it a maximum sentence of 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

In another case, Mohamad Noor said the police arrested a man aged 23 years for possessing a fake pistol and ammunition in front of a goldsmith at Jalan Mahkota, here, on July 27.

“The suspect was arrested after being found suspiciously loitering in front of the shop and the fake gun was found slipped on his waist.

“Investigation found that the gun had Glock 19 Austria embossed on it and resembles a real gun. Investigation is still ongoing to fund out why the suspect possessed the gun,” he said.

Mohamad Noor said based on investigation, the suspect who is now under remand until August 6 claimed that he obtained the gun from his friend in Kelantan three months ago.

Investigation is being done under Section 36(1) Firearms Act 1960 which brings with it one-year jail sentence or fine of up to RM5,000 or both, if found guilty. — Bernama