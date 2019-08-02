Lynas opponents, Pahang residents mull filing judicial review if waste disposed in Malaysia

Anti-Lynas demonstrators rally in front of Parliament compound in Kuala Lumpur April 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Save Malaysia Stop Lynas (SMSL) and some residents in Pahang will explore the possibility of filing a judicial review if Putrajaya decides to allow Australian-based Lynas Corp to process its radioactive waste in the country instead of shipping it out.

The anti-Lynas group told online portal Malaysiakini that the legal option is one of the items that will be discussed at the upcoming town hall meeting on August 18 in Taman Gelora, Kuantan.

Its spokesman Tan Boon Teet reportedly said that the group have a “duty” to inform the locals on any updates regarding Lynas.

“For any decision made, Kuantan residents as the aggrieved party can file a judicial review against it,” he reportedly said.

Initially, the activist group had planned to speak to the residents on Sunday as they expect a final Cabinet decision to be made this week.

The spokesman also voiced the group’s concern over the possibility that Lynas will be storing its waste here and build a permanent waste disposal facility.

Previously, Tan had also told a press conference last month that SMSL had requested a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss the Lynas issue before the Cabinet makes a final decision on extending their permit.

However, they had received no word from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the meeting.

Last year, the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry had set two conditions for Lynas to remain operating.

The first was instructing the Australian company to ship its stockpile of more than 450,000 tonnes of water leach purification waste to Australia by September 2, which is when its temporary storage license is up for renewal.

The second is that the company must submit an action plan on disposing its accumulated non-radioactive neutralisation underflow residue.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said that the Cabinet is still waiting for Lynas’ proposal on how to dispose of the radioactive waste.