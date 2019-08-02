PM: Govt needs to reinstate role of Kota Baru Teacher's College to train teachers in SE Asia

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters after the opening ceremony of the Ex-KBTC reunion in Putrajaya August 1, 2019. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — The government intends to restore the role of Kota Baru Teacher's College (KBTC), now known as Kota Baru Teacher Education Institution (IPG), as a place that will train teachers not only from Malaysia but also in the Southeast Asia region, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said IPG Kota Baru was one of the oldest teacher training institutions in Malaysia and in its early years was also training teachers from Brunei and Singapore.

“Now, under the new government administration, KBTC’s role of training teachers not only from Malaysia but also in the Southeast Asia region will be reinstated.

“I really hope that the glory of KBTC will increase,” he said after the opening ceremony of the Ex-KBTC reunion here yesterday. Also present was Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Asked when KBTC would start training teachers from the Southeast Asian region, Dr Mahathir said: “As soon as possible.”

Dr Mahathir said KBTC was a teacher training college for teachers from England where at the beginning of 1952, most of the lecturers and principals were from England.

According to him, KBTC is directly linked to the leading Teacher Training Centres in England namely Brinsford Lodge and Kirkby.

Speaking of the role of teachers in the development of a country, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia was able to develop rapidly and successfully after achieving independence which was largely due to the contribution of teachers.

After parents, teachers are the forefront in shaping a society that will then guide the nation, he said.

“This shows that the responsibilities and roles of the teachers are very dynamic and require them to be versatile and adaptable under any circumstances.

“Suffice to say, the rise and fall of a country lies in the hands of teachers,” he said.

At the event, Dr Mahathir also launched ‘Jasamu Dikenang’ fund aimed at helping KBTC members with health problems.

“Supporting and donating to this fund is one way we can express our appreciation for their sacrifices,” Dr Mahathir said. ― Bernama