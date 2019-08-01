Viral message on TB outbreak in Johor is fake, says state health director

Tuberculosis is among the list of contagious diseases that must be reported to the health authorities, and is monitored closely by the Department of Health. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 1 — The message about 70 cases found positive for tuberculosis in several areas around Johor Baru including Kampung Melayu Majidee Baru and Pandan which went viral on social media yesterday is fake, says Johor Health Director Dr Selahuddeen Abd Aziz.

He said that for the period between January and July 2019, only 10 cases were reported in the area, and all of them had been treated and were being closely monitored.

“The department also wishes to inform that no statement has been issued by the Johor State Health Department on travel restrictions, including to the areas concerned due to tuberculosis or any other infectious disease,” he said in a statement here, today.

Dr Selahuddeen said the department also advised the public not to spread false information which could lead to confusion and panic among the community.

The message which had gone viral through WhatsApp and other social media channels stated there were over 70 people confirmed to be TB positive in several areas and Johor Baru and advised the public not to go to the affected areas to avoid getting infected by the airborne disease.

According to the Department of Health, tuberculosis is caused by the pathogenic bacteria ‘Mycobacterium Tuberculosis’, which is spread through fluids secreted from the mouth and nose of tuberculosis patients when they cough, talk or sneeze.

Patients who have been diagnosed with tuberculosis should seek immediate and complete tuberculosis treatment as advised by a physician, to avoid the infection from spreading

Tuberculosis is among the list of contagious diseases that must be reported to the health authorities, and is monitored closely by the Department of Health. — Bernama