King receives birthday surprise at Istana Negara

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah kisses Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on the cheek at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2019. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The ‘Allah Selamatkan Tuanku’ song filled the Royal Banquet hall at Istana Negara last night as a surprise for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Tuesday.

The birthday surprise came just as His Majesty and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, along with the King of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his consort Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, were getting ready to leave after attending the Royal Banquet.

“Allah Selamatkan Tuanku,

“Allah Selamatkan Tuanku,

“Allah Selamatkan Duli Tuanku,

“Allah Selamatkan Tuanku.”

Songstress Dayang Nurfaizah and the children of Permata Seni Choir began to serenade the King with the song before those present joined in, while the palace officials rolled out a throne-inspired birthday cake.

After Sultan Abdullah cut the cake, Tunku Azizah took a slice and lovingly fed the King before gently kissing his hand and exchanged hugs.

His Majesty also stayed a little to mingle before bidding goodnight to the guests. — Bernama