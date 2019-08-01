Jobless man charged with asking, and getting bribes for Perak sand mining projects

Abdul Munif Ali was charged with requesting and receiving bribes at the Session Court in Ipoh August 1, 2019. — Picture by John Bunyan

IPOH, Aug 1 — Abdul Munif Ali claimed to be able to get approvals for sand mining projects from the Perak government in February 2015 and in return, he asked two people for money totalling RM90,000.

Today, the unemployed 52-year-old man claimed trial to three bribery charges under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, and faces up to 20 years in jail, a fine of not less than five times the bribe received or a RM10,000 fine, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

On the first count, Abdul Munif was charged with asking one Rahsid Mat Desa for RM10,000 in bribes.

He also sought RM80,000 from one Nor Azman Hashim as inducement — and which was supposed to be paid to the Perak Financial Office’s special officer — for approval for sand mining projects in the state.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Ipoh Garden Old Town White Coffee restaurant here on two separate occasions: The first on February 2, 2015 at about 10.30am; and the second on February 4 the same year about 6pm.

Abdul Munif was also charged with receiving bribes amounting to RM10,000 in the February 4 incident for the same reason.

Sessions Court judge S. Indra Nehru set bail at RM12,000 for all three charges with one surety and fixed September 4 for mention.

Abdul Munif was represented by lawyer Mohamad Salihen Mastor while Nurdihana Rosdi prosecuted.