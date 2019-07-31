Senate congratulates newly-installed King

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah is pictured during his installation as King at Istana Negara July 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Dewan Negara today extended its congratulations to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on His Majesty’s installation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday.

The house also congratulated Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, speaking on behalf of members of the house, said: “On behalf of this august house and its members, I congratulate Their Majesties on their installation as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

“May the Almighty grant Their Majesties a long life and give divine help and guidance to both Their Majesties to reflect the principles of justice and equality during their five-year reign for the harmony and prosperity of Malaysia’s multi-racial society. Long Live Their Majesties,” he said, concluding his speech with the hail of Daulat Tuanku thrice.

Vigneswaran also asked members of the house to give heed to the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the importance of enhancing governance and integrity as well as combating corruption and defending the rule of law. — Bernama