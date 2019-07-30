Police to tighten drug detection at ICQS complex in Rantau Panjang

The Kelantan police have tightened the security control at the Rantau Panjang ICQS Complex to detect and prevent the influx of drugs into the country. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PASIR MAS, July 30 — The Kelantan police have tightened the security control at the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex to detect and prevent the influx of drugs into the country.

Kelantan Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director ACP Mit Emong said the anti-drug operation in the state had previously focused on drug addict ‘ports’, but was now expanded to all points of entry.

He said this was part of the ongoing national-level ‘Ice Breaker Ops’.

“For six days beginning July 28, the border security control will be tightened, while the number of operations would be increased.

“We will also seek cooperation from local residents, especially in channelling information, so that drug-related crimes can be curbed,” he told reporters when met at the ICQS Complex here today.

In today’s operation, he said all individuals passing through the ICQS Complex, either on foot, motorcycle or car were inspected by the police.

The team also used tracker dogs from the K9 Unit to find drugs which might be hidden in the vehicles, he said.

Mit said the operation also received the cooperation from other relevant agencies, including the Customs Department, the Malaysian Border Security Security Agency and the National Anti-Drugs Agency.

“Cooperation from the people and agencies at the border is vital because without it, the problems of drugs, especially in the border areas, could never be tackled,” he added. — Bernama