Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives for King’s installation

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (right) welcomes Sheikh Mohamed Zayed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 30, 2019. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al-Nahyan, arrived here today to attend the installation of Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah welcomed Sheikh Mohamed Zayed at the Bunga Raya Complex of the KL International Airport here after the Crown Prince flew in at 8.46am.

Sheikh Mohamed Zayed is one of the two foreign royal dignitaries attending the installation. The other is the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who arrived yesterday.

Sheikh Mohamed Zayed is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the latter’s office in Putrajaya this afternoon.

His Royal Highness leaves for home tonight. — Bernama