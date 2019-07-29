Umno rep demands apology from Selangor MB, minister and SPAN for failing to prevent diesel spill

Umno Kuala Selangor division chief Datuk Noorazley Yahya wants Amirudin Shari, Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar and chairman Charles Anthony Santiago to apologise for their failures in preventing the diesel oil spill at its water treatment plants. — AFP pic

UALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Umno Kuala Selangor division chief Datuk Noorazley Yahya wants Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar and National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Charles Anthony Santiago to apologise for their failures in preventing the diesel oil spill at its water treatment plants.

The spill resulted in millions of residents in the Klang Valley to experience water cuts as authorities sprang into action to clean the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 1, 2 and 3 (LRA SSP1, LRA SSP2 and LRA SSP3) and the Rantau Panjang LRA from the raw water of Sungai Selangor.

Investigations into the oil spill were initially believed to be a case of sabotage, however Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador today said that the diesel spill was a result of negligence.

Noorazley in a statement congratulated the police on their work even though the company involved in the fiasco was government-owned, named Kumpulan Semesta Sdn Bhd.

“The chief of police said today the cause of the contamination was not sabotage, so congratulations to them on a job well done in proving the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders wrong for saying it was sabotage.

“The Selangor state government should take full responsibility for the diesel spill in Sungai Selangor which stems from the negligence of the company appointed by the state.

“We urge the Selangor mentri besar, Xavier and Santiago to apologise to the people of Selangor. Their failures in operating Selangor’s water supply despite being leaders in PH is very disappointing,” Noorazley said.

Last week, police arrested a pontoon manager and a worker over the pollution.

It was understood that the pontoon manager filed a police report claiming sand mining activities to be behind the diesel contamination.

Today, Abdul Hamid said investigators are scrutinising the pontoon manager’s report to see if it contained falsehoods meant to cover up for other parties.

“We urge police to take stern action against those who have made false police reports to safeguard their company,” he further said in the statement.