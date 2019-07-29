Sarawak DCM tells Zuraida to get facts right, insists village headmen paid regularly

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah assured that the appointment of Tuai Rumah (village headmen) had always been professionally done. — File picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 29 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today said Local Government and Housing Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin should get her facts right before accusing the state government of not paying the monthly allowances for village headmen appointed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers here.

He said Zuraida should have sought clarification from the state instead of believing the information provided by Persatuan Kebajikan Rumah Panjang, Bintulu.

“I wish to assure the federal minister that the appointment of Tuai Rumah (village headmen) in Sarawak has always been professionally done.

“We have our own terms and conditions to follow. As long as they meet the requirements, we have no problem in appointing them,” Uggah said responding to Zuraida’s accusation.

Earlier today, Zuraida called on the state government to handle the allowances of the headmen professionally.

She reportedly said that she was informed that headmen had not received their monthly allowances because their appointments were not recognised by the state government.

Uggah, who is also the state minister of agriculture, native land and regional development, said he has contacted the Resident of Bintulu Division who has confirmed that all legally appointed headmen Bintulu have been paid their allowances regularly.

“They are paid through the payroll system which started in the state since 2013. They will receive their allowances regularly each month until the expiry of their appointments,” he said.