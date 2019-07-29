Kedah seals off old mine used as illegal dumpsite near Sungai Muda water source

Tan (left) said the dumpsite has existed since 2008 but was only reported in 2016. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Authorities in Kedah have cordoned off an abandoned sand mine site in Sungai Petani after learning it was being used as an illegal dump site.

According to The Star, authorities also seized an excavator, bulldozer, backhoe and tractor under Section 81(3) of Act 672 (Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act) yesterday.

Kedah tourism, local government and housing committee chairman Tan Kok Yew told the newspaper that initial investigations revealed that the 17,033 sq metre site received an average of 30 truckloads of waste daily.

"Most of the waste is from commercial and industrial premises in Sungai Petani, Kulim and Penang.

“From observation, it was clear that the site is not a recycling centre, but an illegal disposal site.

“In Kedah, the only waste disposal site is in Semeling,” said Tan, adding that the dumpsite has existed since 2008 and was reported in 2016.

However, he declined to comment further on why action is being taken only now.

According to the news report, the abandoned sand mine site in question is owned by a local villager, Ishak Awang Che Su, who allowed contractors to dispose of their waste on the plot in Kampung Kemumbung, charging RM30 per truck.

Ishak's property is now choked with waste, including foul-smelling chemicals that are degrading just metres away from Sungai Muda.

Ishak, 60, claimed he only wanted to fill up the cavity in the former sand mine and that he was unaware of the need to obtain a permit before starting work on the land.

He further claimed to not know that the chemicals had been dumped there until authorities showed up days ago.

"The contractors promised me they will not bring in chemicals or anything that will cause a foul odour.

“Villagers here never complained about the work, hence I did not find anything wrong with it until the authorities showed up,” he said.

When asked if Sungai Muda was at risk of contamination, Tan said he must wait for environmental assessment reports.

The dumpsite is reportedly located just 15km upstream from a major raw water intake point for Penang.