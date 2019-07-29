Eight more Africans arrested over attack on police in Flora Damansara

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters after launching the Roadshow Autism: Royal Malaysia Police Guidelines event in Kuala Lumpur July 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The police have arrested another eight Africans over the assault on four police officers during an operation in Flora Damansara last Thursday.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Hamid Bador confirmed the arrests and gave his assurance that the police were not profiling over the incident.

“We are not targeting any race or nationality. Action will be taken against those who break the law,” he said briefly after launching the Roadshow Autism: Royal Malaysia Police Guidelines event here today.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat then confirmed that 18 Africans in total have been arrested over the incident.

The police did not provide the nationalities of those arrested.

On Thursday, three policemen and an officer from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters tried to arrest a Nigerian national on suspicion of committing fraud but were accosted by a group of African men.

The officer suffered facial injuries as a result.