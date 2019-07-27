Police to summon more people over murder of elderly couple in Nilai

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar, said police were currently taking statements from the four suspects who were arrested July 26, 2019 in connection with the case. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

NILAI, July 27 — The police will be calling in several more individuals to facilitate investigations into the death of an elderly couple believed to have been killed in Taman Desa Melati last Wednesday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar, said police were currently taking statements from the four suspects who were arrested yesterday in connection with the case.

“More statements will be recorded from other individuals, but I cannot reveal much as we do not want to disrupt the probe.

“For the moment four suspects have been detained and police are still collecting evidence on the case. We have not determined the motive behind the incident,” he told reporters after the FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) Charity Cycling event which was flagged off by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail at Bandar Enstek here today.

Also present was FGV Group chief executive officer, Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan.

Mohd Nor Marzukee added that the post-mortem results showed there were no traces of burns on the victims’ bodies which led police to suspect that the house was intentionally burned down.

Last Thursday, Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said an elderly couple were found dead in a house fire at about 10.45pm in Taman Desa Melati here.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victims had been living there for 10 years and stab wounds were found on the couple identified as Tan Kim Joo, 73, and Ng Chong Hwa, 67.

Yesterday, four individuals aged between 30 and 45 were detained to assist investigations into the case. — Bernama