Now, Sarawak PKR divisions, leaders state support for Anwar, Azmin to lead and unite party

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attend PKR’s 20th anniversary celebrations at Dataran Rantau, Negri Sembilan April 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, July 27 — Twenty-one divisions and four members of the state leadership council of Sarawak PKR have expressed their support to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to lead and unite the troubled party.

“As party members, we stand behind party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and the central leadership council and all duly elected leaders of the party,” they said in a joint statement issued late this evening.

They said Anwar and Azmin should be seen to unite the party as they are the only two persons who can do that.

“It is time to close ranks and focus on our next mission, which is to win the Sarawak state election coming up within the next two years,” they stressed.

They said they condemned gutter politics in any form, adding that those who resort to these deplorable tactics betray their lack of maturity, intelligence and integrity.

“Now that the government has lowered the voting age to 18, and we are trying to encourage the younger generation to take an interest in the governance of this nation, politicians need to set good examples and become worthy role models for them.

“We urge our party leaders and members to rise above the fray and to focus our time and effort on addressing the issues that require our attention,” they appealed.

They said they issued the statement in light of the many declarations that have been signed and are still being signed to support Anwar as president.

They also stressed that the party elections are not due till 2021 and that there are no challenges for any positions in the party currently.

Among those who supported Anwar and Azmin to lead the party are state PKR chief Baru Bian, PKR vice chairman and Saratok MP Ali Biju, Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How and Puncak Borneo federal lawmaker Willie Mongin.

Anwar is due to arrive here to attend Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) fundraising dinner tomorrow night, after which he is scheduled to hold a meeting with state PKR leadership council.