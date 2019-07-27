‘Komuniti Harapan Malaysia’ way to fulfil people’s aspirations, says Gobind

Communications and Multimedia ministry Gobind Singh Deo delivers a speech during the launch of the Kembara Digital Malaysia Programme in Ipoh July 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, July 27 — The formation of Komuniti Harapan Malaysia (KHM) is being counted upon to help convey government information and fulfil the people’s aspirations as well as strengthen unity among them.

In this regard, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo underscored the heavy responsibility that awaited those picked to sit on the KHM committee.

“The KHM committee members bear a major responsibility in gathering all feedback on the hopes, aspirations as well as issues faced by the local community.

“This is important so that information from the bottom reaches the government to enable appropriate action to be taken to tackle and fulfill the people’s aspirations,” he said when launching the “Program [email protected] Peringkat Negeri Perak 2019 or the Merdeka [email protected] Perak State Community Level 2019 at Jelapang, here today.

Gobind said 1,428 KHM was targeted to be established nationwide and to date, 658 KHM had been approved for establishment in the first phase while subsequent phases would be set up in stages.

“A total of 142 KHM would be set up in Perak with an estimated membership of 7,000 people,” the minister said.

Gobind explained that based on the plan, KHM would be set up with at least 50 people from the local community with 15 committee members who would administer the KHM while 35 others would be ordinary members.

He pointed out that the implementation of KHM as a government strategic partner through the platforms provided by the Information Department would also be the medium to inculcate and develop the spirit of solidarity and tolerance in the Malaysian community of various races and religions.

“With the existence of the strategic partners between the people and the government, they would lead to stronger national development that was sustainable through the strong support of the community at the grassroots level,” said Gobind. — Bernama