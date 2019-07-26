Don’t speculate or spread false info on rape case involving Perak exco, cops say

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain speaks to reporters in Ipoh May 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 26 — Police have advised the public against spreading false information with regards to the alleged rape case involving a Perak executive councillor and his 23-year-old Indonesian maid, as that would affect the ongoing investigation.

In a statement, Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said that there wrong information has been spread about the case.

“Police have arrested the suspect on July 9 to conduct and assist the investigation in accordance with the procedures which has been set.

“With the suspect’s cooperation, the police has successfully completed the investigation within 24 hours and released the suspect on bail,” he said.

Razarudin also said the Deputy Public Prosecutor has returned the investigation paper submitted earlier, for the next course of action — to acquire the reports from the medical specialist and the chemistry department.

“We will ensure that the investigation is carried out in accordance with the law and the power conferred in a transparent, fair and honest manner,” he said.

The exco in charge of housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages, Paul Yong has been in the spotlight after his 23-year-old Indonesian maid lodged a report on July 8, accusing him of raping her at his house in Meru here.

The police arrested Yong the next day and recorded his statement before releasing him on bail.

Medical examinations were also performed on both Yong and the Indonesian as part of the investigation.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.