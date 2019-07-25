Police: Stab wounds found on bodies of elderly couple who perished in Nilai house fire

NILAI, July 25 — An elderly man and his wife were found dead in a house fire in Taman Desa Melati yesterday, and there were stab and slash wounds on their bodies, according to the police.

Negri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said Tan Kim Joo, 73, and Ng Chong Hwa, 67, had been living there for 10 years.

“We were informed at 10.45pm yesterday that two bodies with stab and slash wounds were found in a house that had caught fire,” he told reporters at the monthly assembly of the Negri Sembilan Police Contingent here today. — Bernama