Pekida not contesting MACC forfeiture suit

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam dan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida) is not contesting the forfeiture suit filed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to recoup RM140,000, allegedly received from 1MDB. .

Its lawyer, Nor Zabetha Muhammad Nor, said Pekida was trying settle the case and a letter of representation had been sent to the MACC last July 1 to inform that the organisation would not contest the suit.

“However, we have yet to receive a response,” she told reporters after the matter came up for case management in the chambers of High Court senior assistant registrar T. Kavita here today.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh, from MACC, confirmed that Pekida had sent the letter of representation.

“The court set August 21 for case management to obtain latest developments on the representation sent by Pekida,” she added.

On the forfeiture suit to recoup RM407,000 from Yayasan Penyelidikan Transformasi (FORT), Farah Yasmin said the foundation was not represented at the proceedings today.

The case is fixed for August 6 to hear the prosecution’s application for the gazette of the notice for the forfeiture against the foundation, she added.

She said the forfeiture suit against Gerakan Belia Gagasan 1Malaysia (GBG1M), involving RM170,000, had been fixed for case management on Aug 21.

The three entities are part of 41 organisations and individuals from whom MACC, through forfeiture action, is seeking to recoup RM270 million allegedly siphoned from 1MDB funds through the personal bank accounts of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Bernama