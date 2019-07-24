Kit Siang: PAS misuses Islam to support thievery, corruption and falsehoods

DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang today alleged that PAS leaders are abusing Islam to support criminal activities. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang today alleged that PAS leaders are abusing Islam to support criminal activities.

The veteran politician said the misuse of Islam to support kleptocracy was best illustrated over the International Covenant on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) issue in Malaysia where the government made a last-minute U-turn despite agreeing earlier to ratify it.

“Out of the 57 countries of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) States, 55 have ratified ICERD, except for Malaysia and Brunei,” Lim said in a statement.

“Was there a suggestion that somehow the 99 per cent of the world’s 1.9 billion Muslims, who live in 55 of the 57 OIC countries, have been misled and are not true Muslims?

“If ratification of ICERD means condemnation of the Muslims to a life of injustice and oppression, why had 48 of 50 countries where Muslims make up a majority of the population ratified ICERD?” asked the 78-year-old.

Lim said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang told all Muslims to oppose the ratification of ICERD, likening it to a communist concept, but never answered his questions as to why Muslim majority countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Oman, Qatar, UAB, Algeria, Pakistan, Turkey, Tunisia, Morocco, Indonesia and Bangladesh have all adopted ICERD.

Hadi had also said that declaring assets was a Communist concept which Lim said was a clear indication of Hadi abusing Islam to support thievery, corruption, intolerance, bigotry, lies and falsehoods.

“A most recent example of this new political hypocrisy is about the declaration of assets, with the PAS, Umno, MCA and MIC MP’s in both houses of Parliament opposing the motion requiring MP’s to publicly declare their assets.

“The PAS President said declaring assets is a communist, socialist concept that may have been dreamt up by DAP while the PAS deputy president said it was un-Islamic to declare assets until it was pointed out that the latter had in 2015 dared the then Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to declare his assets!”

“But the most reprehensible instance of the misuse of Islam for the cause of klepto-theocracy is the support given to Najib for his 1MDB kleptocracy and his “Malu Apa BOSS-ku” campaign,” Lim added.