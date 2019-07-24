Court set Aug 9 set to hear issues over filing of contempt proceedings against AG

The Coroner’s Court here today fixed August 9 to hear preliminary issues over the filing of an ex-parte application by the father of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim to initiate committal proceedings against Attorney General Tommy Thomas for contempt in the inquest into his son’s death. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 24 — The Coroner’s Court here today fixed August 9 to hear preliminary issues over the filing of an ex-parte application by the father of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim to initiate committal proceedings against Attorney-General (AG) Tommy Thomas for contempt in the inquest into his son’s death.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad said the two issues were whether the AG could give his views or arguments to the ex-parte application by Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid and whether two affidavits filed by the AG and the previous conducting officer in the inquest could be accepted.

This followed questions raised by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, representing Muhammad Adib’s family, on the extent of the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ (AGC) involvement being that it was an ex-parte application.

Mohamed Haniff said he was also informed that the AGC had filed two affidavits on the inquest.

Senior federal counsel S. Narkunavathy did not raise any objections to the court sorting out the issues first.

Mohd Kassim, 64, filed the application through Messrs Mohd Zubir Embong & Associates last July 16.

He claimed that the AG had committed contempt through an affidavit that was filed by the AGC on April 3.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) at the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, was seriously injured in a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, on Nov 27, 2018.

He passed away on Dec 17 after 21 days at the National Heart Institute. — Bernama