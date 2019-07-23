Sabah education dept to probe complaints on ‘Ghost Smoke’ candy

The Health Ministry began its investigations and enforcement on the sales of 'Ghost Smoke' candies nationwide after parents raised concerns over the sales of the candies, which resemble cigarettes with a smoke-like effect when it is sucked. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, July 23 — The Sabah State Education Department is currently investigating complaints regarding the consumption of Ghost Smoke (GS) candy among students in Papar, said its director Mistirine Radin.

The results of the investigation, she said, has so far been negative but instructions have been given to all school principals and headmasters to discourage their students from buying the candy.

“The candy is sold outside the schools and we have issued instructions to the principals and headmasters to inform their students that the candy violates the Food Regulation 1983 as it does not specify the content of food additives,” she said in a statement today.

She added that her department has also circulated the statement from the Ministry of Health that the intake of GS candy was not allowed.

“Schools are subject to the guideline by the Education Ministry on food sold in the canteens and GS candies are included in the category of food which cannot be sold in school canteens,” she said.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry began its investigations and enforcement on the sales of GS candies nationwide.

The investigation was carried out following a recent media report on the concern of parents over the sales of GS candies which resemble cigarettes with a smoke-like effect when it is sucked. — Bernama