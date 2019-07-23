DoE records normal gas readings in Pasir Gudang for past four days

The monitoring activities were part of the department’s actions taken to address the incidence of breathing difficulties and vomiting experienced by students in June, following what is believed to be toxic waste dumping. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 23 — Gas readings taken at 14 schools in the Pasir Gudang area from July 18 to 21 were normal, the Department of Environment said in a statement issued tonight.

The readings were aimed at tracing Acrolein, Acrylonitrile, Methyl Mercaptan and Benzene, as part of air quality monitoring activities undertaken by the department.

The readings on all four days were taken in the day and night.

The monitoring activities were part of the department’s actions taken to address the incidence of breathing difficulties and vomiting experienced by students in June, following what is believed to be toxic waste dumping.

Since then, the department has taken gas readings in 138 locations including schools, industrial areas and public places.

Other measures taken by the department include inspections and monitoring of 257 chemical-based factories in the Pasir Gudang area between June 20 and July 17. — Bernama