Woman delivers at Arau police HQ, mother-in-law plays midwife

A pregnant woman gave birth in a car at the Arau District Police Headquarters July 22, 2019. — Google screenshot

ARAU, July 22 — A pregnant woman was forced to deliver in a car at the Arau District Police Headquarters (IPD) car park here today before being taken to the hospital.

Relaying the anxious moment, the mother-in-law who only wants to be known as Toyibah, said she had to play the “midwife” to greet the baby at about noon before the ambulance arrived.

Toyibah, 41, said she received a call from her son, Mohd Ikhwan Mohd Sibi, 22, at about 11am, saying his wife, Anis Syabila Roslan, 21, was ready to give birth.

When contacted, Toyibah said she and her husband rushed to their in-law’s house in Pauh before Anis Syabila was taken to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (TFH).

“Before we could get to TFH, my daughter-in-law told me she was ready to give birth so my husband drove into IPD Arau, but before anything, our daughter-in-law gave birth to a baby girl in the back seat of the Perodua Kancil with our help,” Toyibah said with gratitude.

She added, the baby was then taken straight to TFH as soon as the ambulance arrived.

Meanwhile, Arau district police chief, Supt Nanda Maarof, when contacted, confirmed the incident. — Bernama