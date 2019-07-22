Water supply to Klang Valley to be fully restored on July 27, says Air Selangor

Residents in the Klang Valley can expect their water supply to be back to normal by 9am this Saturday (July 27) after the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 1, 2 and 3 and the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant resumed its operations today. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Residents in the Klang Valley can expect their water supply to be back to normal by 9am this Saturday (July 27) after the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 1, 2 and 3 and the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant resumed its operations today, said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

This follows Air Selangor’s announcement that all four water treatment plants had to be closed yesterday following pollution from diesel oil.

In a press statement, Air Selangor Head of Customer Relationship and Communication Abdul Raof Ahmad said the company expects water supply to be restored in stages to 1,222 areas affecting 1,191,942 accounts tomorrow.

“As mentioned in the previous announcement, all four water treatment plants resumed operations at 3.30am today.

“The process of raising reservoir levels and stabilising pressure in the main distribution system is ongoing and we are targeting supply restoration by stages beginning 6am tomorrow.

“Based on our monitoring up to 6pm, water supply to 16 per cent of registered customer accounts which receive direct supply has been restored,” he said.

Raof stated that areas such as Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor will have water supply restored by 6pm on July 24, Gombak by 6pm on July 25, Kuala Lumpur, Klang and Shah Alam by 6pm on July 26, Kuala Langat and Petaling by 9am on July 27.

