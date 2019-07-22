Malaysian, Indonesian armies engage in Linud Malindo exercise

File picture of members of Malaysia’s armed forces during National Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur on August 31, 2013. — Reuters pic

BESUT, July 22 — The Malaysian Army (TDM) and the Indonesian National Armed Forces-Army (TNI-AD) jointly conducted the 2019 Malaysia-Indonesia Airborne Co-operation Training (Linud Malindo Exercise) in Gong Kedah here, and Bachok in Kelantan from yesterday until Thursday.

Royal Rangers Regiment Eighth Batallion (Para) commander Lt Col Zulkifli Raub said that TDM was represented by 1,246 officers and personnel from the 10th Brigade (Para) and TNI-AD were represented by 40 officers and soldiers from the LINUD (airborne) SATGAS (taskforce) in the exercise.

He said that the exercise was under the Airborne Operation concept which provided exposure on mass drop operation, air drop and conventional warfare.

‘’We practice the actual war situation whereby the enemies are scattered in small groups all over the area of operation.

‘’ and our soldiers will parachute from the aircraft and break (into small units) up to engage the enemies,’’ he said when met by Bernama at the exercise session at Kampung Nangka here today.

Zulkifli said that after 166 soldiers were dropped they were given 72 hours to walk 40 km to the location of the exercise, namely, at Pantai Irama, Bachok, Kelantan.

He said that the LINUD MALINDO (Malaysia/Indonesia) Exercise was held every year since 2004, with Malaysia and Indonesia taking turns as host.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Yonif Para Raider 501/BY Batallion chief Lt Col Risa W.P Setyawan said that the two-nation training was important to protect the peace of the nations in South East Asia.

‘’Its benefit is that we will understand each other. Of course, there are slight differences in practice and strategy (between Malaysia and Indonesia) but it is crucial for both countries to share military skills and experiences.

‘’This is because if the peace of Malaysia and Indonesia are disturbed, we must conduct joint military exercises,’’ he added. — Bernama