Water supply restoration in Selangor, KL 67pc completed

Selangor Environment, Green Technology and Consumer Affairs committee chairman Hee Loy Sian visited the water pollution source at Sungai Liam in Batang Kali. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Restoration of water supply in the seven regions in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur affected by unscheduled disruptions was at 67 per cent at 3pm today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said the percentage of restoration is based on registered client accounts, namely Kuala Lumpur (64 per cent), Petaling (67 per cent) and Hulu Selangor (100 per cent).

“We aim to fully restore water supply in 16 areas in Petaling and 156 areas in Kuala Lumpur by noon tomorrow (July 21),” he said in a statement yesterday.

Suhaimi also said Air Selangor had mobilised 75 water tankers and activated 16 local service centres, as well as 16 public taps, to provide emergency water assistance to affected customers.

“We are continuing with efforts to stabilise flow and pressure at the distribution centres and expedite the process of restoring water supply to all areas,” he added.

He said further information and latest updates on the water supply status could be obtained on the Syabas website at www.syabas.com,my, Facebook “Air Selangor” and Twitter @airselangor.

Yesterday, 1,133 areas involving 1,166,842 account holders in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat were affected by unscheduled water disruptions due to odour pollution.

Air Selangor Water Quality Unit in collaboration with the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) and the Hulu Selangor District Council conducted investigations to identify the source of pollution and results revealed that the high level of odour came from Sungai Liam in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor,

Selangor Environment, Green Technology and Consumer Affairs committee chairman Hee Loy Sian visited the site today. — Bernama