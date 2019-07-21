Stand by Anwar to resolve party crisis, says Sabah PKR chief

A stand by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic) call has been made by Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Lam. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, July 21 — Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew today called on the party’s leaders not to wantonly issue statements on the crisis facing the party but instead stand by the president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to resolve it.

Christina, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, in a statement here today, said now that the party is in power in the country along with its coalition partners in Pakatan Harapan, all focus should be on pursuing the New Malaysia reform agenda.

She said Sabah PKR stood solidly behind Anwar in his efforts bring back party solidarity and furthermore the people were counting on Pakatan Harapan and PKR to focus on development issues and economic growth and not “internal bickering.”

There is a perception that all out warfare has broken out between Anwar and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also Economic Affairs Minister.

A sex video went viral recently which implicated Mohamed Azmin. However, he has denied that it is him in the video and that it is the work of certain people who are out to destroy his political career. — Bernama