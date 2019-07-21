SPAN will investigate, take action against those responsible for odour pollution at raw water source

SPAN will identify and act against those responsible for the odour pollution in Sungai Selangor. — Picture by K.E.Ooi

PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) will open an investigation paper and take action on those who are identified responsible for the odour pollution in the Sungai Selangor causing three of Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) water treatment plants to be shut down last Friday (19th July).

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar in a statement today said SPAN as the regulatory body for the water supply and sewerage services will conduct the investigation according to the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655).

“The agencies under the ministry, namely SPAN, Department of Irrigation and Drainage and Indah Water Konsortium has been accelerating the recovery including identifying sources of the pollution through tests conducted in Batang Kali, Selangor on Saturday,” he said.

Last Friday, Air Selangor had to shut down three major water treatment plants namely the Sungai Selangor 1, 2 and 3 Plant as well as the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant to prevent polluted water from being processed and distributed to consumers. Almost five million users around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur were affected by the water supply disruption.

Dr Xavier explained that up to 12 pm today (Sunday), the recovery work of the polluted sources had reached 94 per cent while the full recovery was expected on Wednesday, July 24.

He also urged all government agencies, especially the local authorities (PBTs) to carry out monitoring activities along the river banks.

“If the PBTs are more aware of any suspicious activity that has taken place in their area, such incidents of pollution can be avoided and will certainly not burden the consumers like what happens now,” he said.

Dr Xavier also called for the PBTs to seize any premises suspected of contributing to the river pollution and take further action including legal action against the responsible parties.

He also suggested relevant agencies such as the Department of Environment under the Ministry of Energy, Science and Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) and other state government agencies to take proactive measures through continuous auditing activities and enforcement along the rivers nationwide.

“All parties and relevant agencies should play a role in preventing activities that could harm the river which is the main raw water source of the country. The task of conserving water resources is not the duty of only one particular government agency,” he said. — Bernama