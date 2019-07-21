Malaysia to host SE Asian Education Ministers’ meeting

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a press conference at its ministry in Putrajaya February 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik will chair the 50th Conference of the South-east Asian Ministers of Education Organisation (SEAMEO) from July 22 to July 25 at Sunway Resort Hotel Spa, Bandar Sunway, Selangor.

The Education Ministry in a statement today said the four-day conference will be attended by education ministers, government officials and official representatives from all 11 SEAMEO member states, affiliated member states, affiliates, Regional SEAMEO Centres and strategic partners.

“In this conference, SEAMEO will highlight the change of education landscape issue in support of economic and social development. This conference also offers an open forum to discuss strategic direction based on SEAMEO’s seven priority areas in line with the perspectives and issues of the international education community, particularly in the Southeast Asian region,” said the statement.

This conference also seeks closer cooperation in the field of education among Southeast Asian countries and beyond.

Education ministers are also expected to discuss on setting priorities for SEAMEO post 2020 through the SEAMEO 2021-2030 strategic plan.

The SEAMEO, headquartered in Bangkok and established in November 1965, is an organisation that promotes cooperation in education, science and culture in Southeast Asia.

Since its inception, education ministers meet annually to discuss the achievement of 26 SEAMEO regional centres around the region covering financial reporting and current activity implementation as well as confirming future activity planning.

Beginning 2013, the SEAMEO conference is held on a bi-annual basis and organised by each member country on a rotational basis.

Member countries are Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. — Bernama