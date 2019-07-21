KTM Komuter, ETS service back in operation between Sungai Buloh-Tanjung Malim stations tomorrow

People are seen waiting for the KTM Komuter train at the railway station in Kuala Lumpur, December 23, 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Electric Train Service (ETS) and the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Komuter services between the Sungai Buloh Station and Tanjung Malim Station, which were disrupted since last Wednesday, will resume operation at 5.30am tomorrow.

KTMB chief executive officer Rani Hisham Samsudin said simultaneously, the Kuang, Rawang and Serendah stations which were closed after a cargo train carrying cement derailed near the Rawang station four days ago, would also be reopened.

“Repair work of the 800 metre stretch of badly damaged tracks and severed electric cables is now 70 per cent ready,” he told a media conference after opening the Skypark Link Choo Choo Train program at the KLSentral station here today.

To that effect, he said the free bus service between the Sungai Buloh and Tanjung Malim stations will also cease operation.

In another development, Rani Hisham said KTMB is offering a special fare of RM1 for a one-way trip from KLSentral Station to Skypark Terminal, or vice versa, for a group of at least 20 people using the service.

There is no age limit and organisations or group travellers can apply for the special fare, which is available until December, at the ticket counter, he added.

He believed that the introduction of the special fare to and from Skypark Terminal will increase passengers using the Skypark Link to between 500 and 600 people daily, from 300 currently.

At today’s launch, 95 students and teachers from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dabong were the first group of passengers on Skypark Link to the Skypark Terminal.

Further information on the “Choo Choo” programme is available at KTMB website, www.ktmb.com.my, KTM Berhad Facebook, Instagram ktmbofficial, Twitter @ktm_berhad or call KTMB centre at 03-22661200. — Bernama