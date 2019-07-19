Umno reminds Johor of town hall meet promise over Pasir Gudang air pollution

Pasir Gudang Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros urged the state government to immediately give priority to the town hall meeting in the interest of the district’s residents in light of the recent air pollution situation. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, July 19 — Pasir Gudang Umno Youth wants to know when the Johor government plans to call for a town hall meeting to discuss the air pollution in the industrial district that has resulted in two critical situations within the first half of the year.

Its division wing chief Noor Azleen Ambros reminded the state government that the given timeline of holding the town hall talk had passed without any public engagement.

“The Johor government was reported to have expressed their intention to hold a town hall meeting with residents in a week’s time to resolve the air pollution issue based on news reports published on July 7.

“However, to this day, Pasir Gudang residents are still waiting for the details of the town hall meeting that has yet to be announced,” said Noor Azleen in a statement today.

His response came following reports yesterday that 39 students from five schools in Pasir Gudang were reported to have health symptoms such as vomiting and shortness of breath. The students were from SK Tanjung Puteri Resort, SK Kopok, SK Kota Masai, SK Pasir Gudang 4 and SMK Tanjung Puteri Resort.

Noor Azleen said it was disappointing that such an incident could still happen and demanded that the state government immediately look into having the promised town hall meeting.

“This is the third wave since the first incident took place on June 20,” he said, claiming that the residents have not been informed on the exact facts of the events happening in Pasir Gudang.

On July 7, Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar announced that the state government will hold a town hall session with Pasir Gudang residents in a week’s time.

However, details and exact date of the town hall session have yet to be announced.

Noor Azleen claimed the residents are left to worry about their health and safety, despite the state government’s assurance that the situation in Pasir Gudang is safe and secure.

“The residents are also disappointed as they are not being informed about what is actually happening,” he said.