RON97 up 10 sen this week

RON95 petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The price of RON97 is set to increase by 10 sen per litre, while RON95 and diesel prices remain unchanged.

The Finance Ministry announced RON97 will go up from RM2.57 per litre to RM2.67 per litre from July 20 to July 26, while RON95 petrol and diesel prices remain at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

The fuel prices take effect at midnight.

The Ministry also said that the government is estimated to spend some RM179.97 million on fuel subsidy for the week.

The Automatic Pricing Mechanism is a weekly fuel pricing system that was reintroduced by the government on January 5.

Under this system, weekly fuel prices are announced every Friday and remain in force for one week.