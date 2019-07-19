IGP’s statement on sex video leaves room for speculation, says Kadir Jasin

Kadir lauded Dr Mahathir and PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to not interfere with PKR’s internal matters. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The statement by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador on the sex video scandal involving a former PKR youth leader and a man resembling a Cabinet member has led to more speculation, due to the cryptic nature of the message.

Veteran newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin in his blog today said that it is not the public’s fault if it didn’t fully accept Abdul Hamid’s statement regarding the video.

“This is because one of the two actors in the Sandakan video has come forward and identified who he was making out (bercumbu-cumbuan) with. He even dares going to prison to defend his allegations,” he said.

The media adviser to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was referring to the confession by former PKR Santubong youth chief Haziq Aziz and his allegations that the other man in the video with him is Economic Affairs Minister and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

He noted that there are several possible outcomes based on the statement by Abdul Hamid.

He said the first would be a criminal charge against the couple found having committed homosexual acts in the video.

The second would be a criminal charge against the person or persons who had screened and/or circulated the pornographic video, while the third would be for those who believe they have been humiliated to take civil action through a defamation suit.

Touching on the transition of power, which many have linked to the surfacing of the video, Kadir posted a reminder that the succession from Dr Mahathir to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can only happen after Pakatan Harapan (PH) makes a decision.

“Even then they are tied with the promises made in the General Elections 2018 manifesto that was supported by the majority of the voters.

“At this moment, the PH Presidential Council should focus on ensuring that the PKR infighting will not spread and infect PH (as a whole),” said Kadir.

Rumour has it that Azmin is Dr Mahathir’s favoured choice to succeed him, despite the promise made to Anwar prior to the 14th General Election.

During PPBM’s Annual General Meeting, some grassroots members voiced their support for Azmin instead of Anwar.

Kadir lauded Dr Mahathir and PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to not interfere with PKR’s internal matters — particularly the ongoing tensions between the party’s deputy and its president, which has split PKR into two camps.