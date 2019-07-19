DPM condemns arson attack on Japan’s Kyoto Animation studio

An aerial view shows smoke and flame rise from the three-story Kyoto Animation building which was torched in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 18, 2019. — Picture from Kyodo via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has condemned the heinous criminal acts that set fire on an animation studio in Japan's western city of Kyoto yesterday.

“I am deeply saddened and appalled by the arson incident at Japan animation studio #KyoAni yesterday that resulted in the deaths of 33 people and injured many.

“My prayers are with the families of all the victims,” she tweeted, today.

Thirty-three people died and dozens were injured after a man set fire to Kyoto Animation (KyoAni) in the Japanese city.

The fire had erupted after a man had poured gasoline around the studio, and the suspect had been detained.

It is one of Japan's worst mass casualty incidents since World War Two.

KyoAni produces films and graphic novels, and is well regarded by fans for the quality of its productions. — Bernama