Anwar urges PKR leaders to focus on delivering Pakatan’s unfulfilled pledges

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during PKR’s retreat at the Lexis Hibiscus resort in Port Dickson July 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PORT DICKSON, July 19 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it is crucial for the Pakatan Harapan government to focus on its unfulfilled election promises.

He said since Pakatan took power over a year ago, many issues have yet to be addressed.

“We have taken over a broken system but at least we can hope for change. Already, we have accomplished a freer media and more transparent enforcement bodies,” Anwar told the party’s central and grassroots leadership at the start of the party’s three-day retreat at the Lexis Hibiscus resort.

With Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in attendance, he said it is important that Pakatan’s fortitude (keutuhan) remains strong as it stands behind the prime minister’s leadership in a bid to save Malaysia from the ravages of theft and corruption.

“Within the party and the leadership, it has become a question of our attitude and culture, which we must also strengthen.

“I have known Tun for many years, and his passion and love for the country is so strong. Thus we too must be strong in order to reform the system,” Anwar said.

Nor should Pakatan leaders lose sight of the plight faced by the poor, Anwar added.

“With the Prime Minister’s consent, I went down to Penang recently to listen to the difficulties faced by the fishermen there.

“I realised that if we remain unable to defend the poor, we will face tougher challenges later on,” Anwar said.

He encouraged PKR’s leaders to burnish idealism (menggilap idealisme) so the party can move from strength to strength.

“Even back in the 1980s I have heard it said it is impossible to build the country without burnishing idealism.

“If we prioritise this, then any other issues which crop up will not be a problem,” Anwar said.

Also present during the speech was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, and vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar.