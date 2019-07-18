Schools are for studies, not politics, education minister says

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik has stressed that schools are for students to gain knowledge and not for political parties to misuse.

He said schools only play a role in introducing the democratic system and mechanism on how the people can preserve peace and harmony in the country.

“Schools are bound by school regulations, they are the place for education, not politics. There, we teach the public about awareness of democracy, the constitution and their rights as citizens,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

He was commenting on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2019 tabled by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday (July 16) which was passed by the Dewan Rakyat.

The Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament said school History text books have been reviewed and amended in stages since 2017, and denied claims made by some parties on the social media that the review was done by Pakatan Harapan since it took over the government.

The review, he said, was in line with the subject content and aimed at better delivery of the topics. — Bernama