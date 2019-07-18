PM: Parliamentary select committee to determine several key appointments

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya July 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — The parliamentary select committee on major public service appointments is to determine the key appointments to four commissions.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today these are the chairmen and members of the Election Commission, Judicial Appointments Commission and Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) as well as the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption, he said the meeting agreed that a format and work procedure will be established to enable the committee to appoint the candidates to the key posts.

“The government agrees that the Constitution and acts mention posts to be referred to this parliamentary select committee so that fit and proper candidates are presented for these positions,” he said. — Bernama