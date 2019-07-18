Melaka Assembly in chaos over Idris Haron’s Facebook hashtag

Melaka Opposition Head Idris Haron’s hashtag on his Facebook posts riled government supporters who said it would affect the image of the state government and create a bad perception among the public. — Screen capture via Facebook/Idris Haron

MELAKA, July 18 — The Melaka State Assembly sitting became chaotic over the hashtag #MelakaKotorBoss used by Opposition Head Idris Haron each time he posted an article on his official Facebook account.

The hashtag riled government supporters who said it would affect the image of the state government and create a bad perception among the public.

“We should be working together to ensure the cleanliness of the state and complaints should be channelled to the relevant agencies or departments, not complain about it on social media, because I have checked with the Melaka Historic City Council, and there has not been even one complaint from the Sungai Udang YB,” said Melaka state Exco for Housing, Local Government, Environment and Green Technology Datuk Tey Kok Kiew.

He was responding to the issue after Idris (BN-Sungai Udang) commented on the state’s cleanliness when debating on the adjournment speech.

The situation became chaotic when Idris shot up to say that every issue he posted on Facebook had been brought up with the relevant department through telephone calls.

“As the head of department how many times I called,” Idris said.

At this point, a war of words also broke out between several state Excos including Norhizam Hassan Baktee (PH-Pengkalan Batu) and Ginie Lim (PH-Machap Jaya) and opposition MPs including Datuk Amirudin Yusof (BN-Ayer Limau) and Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali (BN-Lendu). — Bernama