Ku Nan corruption case: Submission on RM2m payment receipt tomorrow

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The High Court will hear the submission of the RM2 million receipt in the corruption case involving former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor tomorrow.

The official receipt of the political donation to Umno was presented by the 19th prosecution witness, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, who is the managing director of Asamas Kayamas Sdn Bhd, while testifying in the trial yesterday.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Julia Ibrahim informed the court that the prosecution had submitted several documents to the defence in relation to the receipt filed with the court yesterday.

“We understand that the defence objected under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code (submission of receipt documents),” he said adding that the prosecution also suggested for the investigating officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to be called upon to clarify about the receipt.

Lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, representing Tengku Adnan, said under Section 51A it was the responsibility of the prosecution to submit the relevant documents before the trial began. — Bernama