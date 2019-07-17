Your deadline is 9pm July 26, SPAN tells Air Selangor after latest Klang Valley water cut

SPAN chairman Charles Santiago warned Air Selangor that the commission will press the Selangor government for a management overhaul of the compan if it is derelict in meeting the deadline. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has until 9pm July 26 to fully restore water services across the Klang Valley, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said today after the utility firm announced a four-day cut from next Tuesday.

SPAN chairman Charles Santiago warned the company that the commission will press the Selangor government for a management overhaul of Air Selangor if it is derelict in meeting the deadline.

“If by 9pm, water does not come back to the homes on Friday, July 26, SPAN will request the mentri besar of Selangor to make management changes in Air Selangor. This is a warning to Air Selangor.

“We have taken this matter seriously and this is a warning. Because there’s one too many water cuts,” he told a press conference at Parliament here.

Air Selangor announced a four-day shutdown of the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant for maintenance works from July 23 to 26.

The waterworks is expected disrupt piped water supply to three million people in eight districts across the Klang Valley, namely Petaling Jaya, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

However, Charles acknowledged that the infrastructural work needed to be carried out as the facility has been in service round the clock for the past seven to eight years.

SPAN chief executive Datuk Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman who was also present at the news conference disclosed that the main reason for the frequent water cuts in the Klang Valley is due to low reserves in Selangor ― far below the standard 20 per cent required of all water companies.

“Why residents in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur face constant water cuts is due to the low reserve margin which is at 2 per cent.

“When the reserve is low there is no other alternative water source to reduce the effects of the water cuts,” he said.

Faizal said SPAN expects to see state’s water margin rise to 8 per cent by January 2020 once the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant and Distribution System begins operating later this year.