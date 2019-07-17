Serba Dinamik unveils smart system to optimise plant turnarounds

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad interacts with Sophia, a social-humanoid robot powered by artificial intelligence at the Beyond Paradigm Summit 2019 Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, July 17, 2019. — Bern

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Serba Dinamik Group Bhd, which provides total engineering and maintenance package solutions for industries, has developed a system which is embedded with artificial intelligence (AI) and mixed reality that could optimise plant turnarounds.

Vice president, special projects, Dr Mohamed Ackiel Mohamed said through the system called ‘Smart Maintenance Embedded With Mixed Reality’, the company could assist any industry in analysing its maintenance system through AI and to reduce unplanned maintenance.

He said the system helped to solve problems more efficiently through a 360-degree view of context-based data.

“This system comes with a very intelligent AI where that particular equipment or components would have the information of the past case studies which is related to the equipment regardless of brand or model.

He said as a result of the system, industries would be able to manage the labour involved and upskill the labour using the system.

“You (industries) are able to manage the spare parts and warehouse as well as monitor the equipment throughout the process and after,” he told Bernama on the sidelines after his presentation at the Beyond Paradigm Summit 2019 organised by Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd here today.

The company, which has international operations, provides its total engineering and maintenance package solutions services to various industries, including power, steel, oil and gas, petrochemicals and related industries.

Ackiel opined that Malaysia was still far behind in plant digitalisation and hoped Serba Dinamik would be the catalyst in that segment.

He said the system, which cost about US$3 million to US$4 million (RM12.4 million to RM16.5 million), had been developed since August last year and the system was now open for sale.

Currently, Serba Dinamik is cooperating with the Malaysia Investment Development Authority to facilitate the industry players in adopting the system for smooth operation.

“There are companies from various industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, and transportation, which have shown their interest in applying this software. It is now available for sale to those interested,” he said.

The summit today introduced participants to the advanced technologies covering industries such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, education, telecommunications and transportation.

It showed how these technologies could drive competitiveness through value-added processes such as digitisation, advanced manufacturing and efficient resource utilisation.

The two-day event, which began today, was officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and featured the appearance of social humanoid robot, Sophia, developed by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics. — Bernama