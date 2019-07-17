PKR Youth lodges police, MACC reports over alleged mismanagement of Sedic funds

The Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 1 stated that Sedic was provided almost RM204 million between 2014 and 2018 for the purpose of raising the living standard of poor Indians. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 17 — The PKR Youth wing today lodged reports with the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the reported mismanagement of funds channelled to the Socio-Economic Development for the Indian Community (Sedic) unit.

Its vice-chief, S. Thiban, who lodged the reports, called for an investigation of the Sedic management over the alleged mismanagement of the funds meant to raise the living standard of poor Indians.

The Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 1 stated that Sedic, which was placed under the Prime Minister’s Department during the previous government, was provided almost RM204 million between 2014 and 2018 for the purpose.

However, the report said that Sedic, since renamed as Mitra (Malaysian Indian Transformation) unit, had not been run efficiently because of incomplete records which, in turn, could not be used to evaluate the outcomes of the initiatives.

Thiban also said that PKR Youth wanted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who initiated Sedic, and the minister and deputy minister with responsibility for the unit to be investigated on the claim. — Bernama