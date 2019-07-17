PKR wants probe on individuals involved in same-sex act, not just the video

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the police probe should not just be limited to the authenticity of the said sex video, but also the individuals themselves who were in the video. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Authorities should also investigate the individuals involved in the sex video allegedly implicating PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, his own party said today.

PKR said the police probe should not just be limited to the authenticity of the said sex video as well as those responsible for sharing it, but also the individuals themselves who were in the video.

“The authorities should be given the space to transparently and justly investigate the matter and to include two important aspects. Firsty the authenticity of the video by determining the individuals involved the video, under Section 377B of the Penal Code.

“Secondly, the spreading of pornographic material under the Section 292 (A) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in a statement.

Section 377B of the Penal Code deals with cases of voluntarily committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, while Section 292 of the same Code pertains to disseminating obscene material. Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 deals with the improper use of network facilities or network service.

MORE TO COME